What’s new with Cal since Oregon last played the Golden Bears?
Coming off an incredible win over the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium last Saturday, the Oregon Ducks now head to Berkley to take on the Cal Golden Bears (3-4) in what is a classic looking trap game.
Cal played Oregon very close last year, losing 24-17 in Eugene and giving plenty of Ducks fans heart palpitations in the process.
Now they’ll look to play spoiler against Dan Lanning’s red-hot squad, a squad which dismantled Chip Kelly’s UCLA team last week.
Cal is a new-look team under coach Justin Wilcox, with Purdue transfer Jack Plummer taking over under center, and running back Jaydn Ott wreaking havoc in the backfield.
Cal’s biggest struggle this year has been in the secondary, and if Bo Nix and the Ducks can take care of business this should be another big victory for Oregon.
Here is a look at what is new, and what is the same, for Cal ahead of Saturday’s afternoon bout between the two clubs:
Who's new?
Notable Offensive Additions
QB Jack Plummer
RB Jaydn Ott
WR Mason Starling
Notable Defensive Additions
LB Jackson Sirmon
OLB Xavier Carlton
LB Myles Jerningan
Who's gone?
Notable Offensive Departures
QB Chase Garbers
RB Christopher Brooks
WR Trevon Clark
Notable Defensive Departures
DB Elijah Hicks
LB Cameron Goode
DT Luc Bequette
What's the same?
Notable Offensive Returners
WR Jeremiah Hunter
WR J. Michael Sturdivant
WR Mavin Anderson
RB DeCarlos Brooks
Notable Defensive Returners
S Daniel Scott
S Criag Woodson
CB Collin Gamble
Offensive Rankings
Passing Offense: 251.6 yards per game (57th)
Rushing Offense: 119 yards per game (106th)
Total Offense: 370.6 yards per game (87th)
Scoring Offense: 23.3 points per game (101st)
Defensive Rankings
Passing Defense: 275.1 yards per game (115th)
Rushing Defense: 116.1 yards per game (27th)
Total Defense: 391.3 yards per game (82nd)
Scoring Defense: 22.57 points per game (43rd)
Cal's Resume
Cal’s season started with a lot of promise. Four weeks into the season they were sitting pretty, rocking a 3-1 record with a blowout win over Arizona, a narrow victory over UNLV, a win over UC-Davis and a close loss to Notre Dame.
However, the rails have really come off since then. The Golden Bears were held to just nine points against Washington State and 13 against Colorado in a disastrous loss.
They kept things close against the Huskies but ultimately fell, 28-21, leaving them with a 3-4 record heading into Saturday’s bout with the Ducks and a road game against mighty USC on November 5.