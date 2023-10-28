Cal out to shocking double-digit lead over USC at halftime

What is going on with the USC football team?

Once ranked in the Top 10 and boasting then-Heisman Trophy favorite Caleb Williams, the football team is free-falling.

There was plenty of time left in Saturday’s Pac-12 game with Cal but the Golden Bears had scored 21 straight and led 28-17 at halftime.

Williams had 225 passing yards.

The Trojans had no answer in the first 30 minutes for Cal’s Jadyn Orr. The RB had 13 carries for 153 yards and 3 TDs.

NEED TO SEE THAT AGAIN! @TrondGrizzell with the grab for @CalFootball pic.twitter.com/5Z3bqZ6EhT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

GOLDEN BEARS TAKE THE LEAD! 🔥 🐻 Jadyn Ott to the endzone for @CalFootball pic.twitter.com/r1Gq2UmPKr — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire