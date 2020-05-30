Cal Ripken Jr. reflects on his consecutive games streak 38-years later

On this date back in 1982, Baltimore Orioles' "Iron Man," Cal Ripken Jr., began his consecutive-games streak which lasted 16 years and 2,632 games.

It's widely considered the most unbreakable record in Major League Baseball and across all sports.

"The Iron Horse," (go figure) Lou Gehrig was the previous consecutive-games record holder at 2,130. Light work for Ripken.

5/30/82. "The Streak" begins. Cal shares a special story involving @Phillies coach Jim Gott & his first career victory. An inspiring part of what 2131 became for Cal were stories of others who started their own streak. What's your streak & how has it impacted you? - CRJ, Inc. pic.twitter.com/KJr2djM7Ud — Cal Ripken, Jr. (@CalRipkenJr) May 30, 2020

"I didn't set out to break this record," Ripken Jr. said on Twitter Saturday afternoon. "I was always someone who wanted to go out and play every day."

Ripken Jr. went on to tell a fascinating story regarding game one of the streak, which came against the Philadelphia Phillies -- One that involved 14-year veteran, and now Phillies bullpen coach, Jim Gott.

"As it turns out, May 30th, 1982 was Jim Gott's first major league victory," Ripken Jr, explained. "He pitched really well against us and was always a tough pitcher on me personally. He got his first win that year so they presented him a ball from that game."

"When I broke the record, he came and presented me that ball," Ripken Jr. continued. "I thought it was the nicest gestures that he wanted me to have it as 'the first game of the streak' ball, as oppose to his first major league win."

38 years later, Ripken's incredible feat is even more impressive than when he first achieved it.

