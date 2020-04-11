Cal Ripken Jr. gives advice to MLB's active games played streak leader Whitt Merrifield

It's been 25 years since Cal Ripken Jr. set the record for the most consecutive games played in MLB history, passing Lou Gherig's streak of 2,130 games in 1995.

Ripken's streak lasted another three seasons, and the 19-time All-Star's streak ended at 2,632 games in 1998. He had not missed a game in 16 years.

Baseball's active leader in consecutive games played is Royals All-Star Whit Merrifield, who's played 247 straight entering the postponed 2020 season. When one Twitter account tweeted out the stat, Merrifield acknowledged who everyone is chasing for this record.

Ripken then responded in a video of his own, offering some advice from one iron man ballplayer to another.

"Because of the 25th anniversary, people are talking about my streak a lot lately," Ripken said. "But I did notice you have the longest streak in Major League Baseball right now at 247 [games]. I'd like to tell you it gets a heck of a lot easier after 300."

Merrifield's current streak is by no doubt impressive, but he'll have to cross the 800-mark just to crack the top-10 of the all-time leaders. If he were to catch Ripken, Merrifield would have to play all 162 games for approximately the next 15 years.

Not to take away from what Merrifield has done, but there's a reason Ripken's streak has a special place in baseball lore. Like Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hitting streak, this is a record that most likely won't be broken.

