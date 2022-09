Power Missouri

Auburn, Alabama 一 It took a missed 26-yard field goal from arguably the best placekicker in the nation and the ball slipping out of the hands at the goal line from a running back who has never fumbled in his career for Missouri to lose 17-14 against Auburn in overtime. Mizzou (2-2) had Auburn (3-1) beat at least twice it seemed like on Saturday, and they came away with one of the worst losses the team has had in a long time. After the Mizzou defense gave up 14 points on its first two defensive drives it buckled down and forced eight punts, a missed field goal and a turnover on downs on nine straight possessions.