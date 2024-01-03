CAL quarterback Cole Hodge named Gatorade Kentucky Football Player of the Year

Quarterback Cole Hodge, who guided the Christian Academy football team to the Class 3A state championship, has been named the Gatorade Kentucky Football Player of the Year.

The Gatorade award recognizes “athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field,” according to a news release.

Hodge – 6 feet 2, 195 pounds – led the Centurions to a 14-1 record and their second straight Class 3A championship. He passed for 4,104 yards and 57 touchdowns – both ranking second in the state – while completing 74.5% of his passes (283 of 380) with seven interceptions.

CAL quarterback Cole Hodge (2) warms up before the Christian Academy Centurions faced off against the Central Yellowjackets in the third round of the KHSAA football playoffs on Friday night. Nov. 17, 2023.

Hodge also led the team in rushing with 625 yards and 10 touchdowns. The East Carolina University signee finished his career with 135 touchdown passes, ranking second in state history behind Caldwell County’s Elijah Sindelar (144). He was named second-team All-State by The Courier Journal.

Off the field, Hodge carries a 3.9 grade-point average and volunteers with the Special Olympics and YMCA.

“He’s the best high school football quarterback I’ve seen, and I’ve been in the state a long time in addition to playing the position at the Division I level and in the NFL,” CAL coach Hunter Cantwell said. “He’s a really humble kid who puts a lot of emphasis on academics and has done a great job using his platform here.”

Hodge’s selection means Kentucky’s three major Player of the Year awards went to three different players. Bell County running back Daniel Thomas was named Mr. Football by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association. Lexington Christian quarterback Cutter Boley won the Paul Hornung Award presented by the Louisville Quarterback Club.

