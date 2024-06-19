Can Cal Poly swimmer secure a spot on U.S. Olympic team? ‘I still can go a lot faster’

A Cal Poly swimmer hopes to soon make his debut on one of the world’s biggest stages for elite swimming as he attempts to earn a spot on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics this week.

Nineteen-year-old sophomore and nutrition science major Drew Huston qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in two events, the 100-meter and 200-meter backstroke. Trials started in Indianapolis on June 15 and will run through June 23.

“This is a great meet to just learn, just get used to racing some of the top names,” Huston told The Tribune.

Huston took to the water for the first time Sunday morning, moving up 24 spots and setting a personal best time of 55.18 seconds in the 100-meter backstroke. Going into the event, Huston was ranked 52nd of 79 swimmers. After, he ranked 28th.

Cal Poly swimmer Drew Huston is attempting to earn a spot on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Trials started June 15 and run through June 23, 2024.

“I kind of expected to go a best time,” Huston said of the event. “But I think I still can go a lot faster.”

A Cal Poly news release said Huston “has been nothing sort of sensational” since becoming a Mustang two years ago.

The Washington native shattered school records in the 100- and 200-yard backstroke and became Cal Poly’s first Mountain Pacific Sports Federation champion in the men’s 200-yard backstroke, according to the release.

Huston’s coach Tom Milich said it’s unusual for swimmers to drop time at their first Olympic Trials meet, which is what makes Huston’s performance so far even more impressive.

“I’m pretty excited,” Milich said. “I think he’s got a brilliant future and if he sticks around in 2028, I think he has a realistic shot.”

Milich said the Cal Poly swim team had a great past season, with the men’s team moving ranks from ninth to fourth and the women’s team from 10th to fifth from the past season’s conference to the current one.

“They got excited about the championship meet,” Milich said. “They were all very positive, energetic and I think that really helps them swim better.”

Huston will next swim the 200-meter backstroke on Wednesday morning during the preliminary heats. Going into that, he was ranked 38th out of 72 swimmers with a time of 2:00.79.

The Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis has drawn more than a thousand other American swimmers who have been competing for spots on Team USA, according to the release. Swimming events are inside the home of the Indianapolis Colts, marking the first time a swim meet has been held in an NFL stadium.

A maximum of 26 men and 26 women will earn a spot on the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team, according to the release.

Cal Poly grad qualifies for Olympic Triathlon Team

Huston is looking to become the second athlete with ties to the Cal Poly swimming and diving program to earn a spot on Team USA.

2014 Cal Poly graduate and triathlete Taylor Spivey learned last week that she earned a spot on the U.S.A. Triathlon Team for the Paris Olympics.

Spivey was selected to represent the United States in Paris by the U.S.A. Triathlon selection committee based on her performance during the Olympic qualification period over the last two years, according to the release.

Spivey was a member of the Mustang swimming and diving team from 2009-14 and an architect major.

Milich also coached Spivey and said she was probably the only architect major who finished all four years of collegiate swimming while pursuing the difficult academic major.

“She was tenacious,” Milich said of Spivey. “I’m very excited for her.”

All sessions of the U.S. Olympic Trials will be streamed live on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App.