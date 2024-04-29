Cal Poly quarterback Sam Huard enters the transfer portal after one season

Cal Poly will be looking for a new starting quarterback after Sam Huard announced Monday on social media that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Huard’s decision comes two days after the Mustangs played their Spring Game, where the redshirt junior threw 13 passes on 24 attempts for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

The transfer portal window officially closes on Tuesday.

Huard transferred to Cal Poly from the University of Washington in January 2023 and was a five-star recruit out of high school, widely believed to be the highest-rated recruit the Mustangs have signed.

Despite the excitement around Huard’s arrival, however, the Mustangs finished 3-8 overall and 1-7 in Big Sky play. The Mustangs haven’t posted a winning record since 2016.

Earlier this offseason, Huard’s former high school head coach and Cal Poly’s offensive coordinator Sheldon Cross also announced he was leaving the program to take the offensive coordinator position at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida.

How Huard performed at Cal Poly

Cal Poly quarterback Sam Huard (7) throws a pass in the second half during the Mustangs’ 24-17 over Northern Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Mustang Memorial Field.

In his sole season at Cal Poly, Huard recorded 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while passing for 2,247 yards in nine games. His passing yards mark is seventh in program history.

Huard also holds the single-game completion record with 38 against Sacramento State on Nov. 11, 2023.

In the Big Sky, Huard finished second in yards per game (249.7) and passing touchdowns (18).

The Mustangs added one additional win in 2023 compared to the season prior.

Overall, the offense had moments of explosion, but the team’s lack of depth and experience prevented them from competing against ranked Big Sky opponents.

Cal Poly Mustangs quarterback Sam Huard (7) throws a first-half pass. The Cal Poly football team beat Lincoln 41-20 at home on Sept. 16, 2023.

Who will be Cal Poly’s new starting quarterback?

Last season, Huard missed two games and most of a matchup against Portland State due to a concussion. In his absence, redshirt sophomore Bo Kelly made the start. In parts of seven games, Kelly completed 62 of 112 passes for 630 yards.

Redshirt junior Jaden Jones was the Mustangs’ starter in the 2022 season before going down with a knee injury in a non-conference matchup. Jones led the Mustangs to a comeback win against the University of San Diego.

In three games, Jones completed 50 of 88 passes for 655 yards and five touchdowns.

The Mustangs also have redshirt freshman quarterbacks Dieter Barr and Colby White on the roster. White was a standout quarterback at Mission Prep.