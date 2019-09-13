Cal Poly-Oregon State football game preview

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth break down the key storylines in Oregon State's matchup against Cal Poly this week. The Beavers are looking for their first win of the season against a Mustangs team that has never beaten a Pac-12 opponent. If the Beavs want to pick up the victory they'll likely rely heavily on sophomore running back Jermar Jefferson, who is averaging 5.7 yards per carry in two games this season. Tune in live on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. PT / 2:15 p.m. MT to catch Oregon State against Cal Poly on Pac-12 Now.

