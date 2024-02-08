Cal outlasts USC in overtime behind Jaylon Tyson’s 27 points
California men's basketball beat USC 83-77 in Berkeley, Calif on Jan. 7, 2024. Jaylon Tyson scored 27 points in the Bears' overtime win. Isaiah Collier led the Trojans with 20 points.
California men's basketball beat USC 83-77 in Berkeley, Calif on Jan. 7, 2024. Jaylon Tyson scored 27 points in the Bears' overtime win. Isaiah Collier led the Trojans with 20 points.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the news that Kirk Herbstreit may have contributed to quarterback Dylan Raiola flipping from Georgia to Nebraska.
Scot Pollard, who won a championship with the Boston Celtics and was later a contestant on “Survivor,” was admitted to the ICU on Tuesday.
Tarkanian turned UNLV basketball into a national brand when he arrived in the 1970s. And he did so while navigating the sometimes dangerous world of old-school, mob-influenced Las Vegas.
The Mystics used the core designation on Elena Delle Donne so she could only re-sign with them in free agency.
MLB fans could see their favorite sport return to the Olympics in 2028.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein live in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII as the duo go behind the scenes on some of the most interesting storylines around the NFL. After discussing their various Vegas experiences so far this week (and how cool it is to be in Vegas for a Super Bowl), the hosts dive into the Roger Goodell press conference, which covered big issues ranging from the NFL's gambling policy to streaming playoff games and much more. Charles calls for more clarity on the gambling policy and where the line we can't cross is, and Jori and Charles agree that it was once again apparent that Goodell's bottom line is to make the NFL (and its owners) richer. The Washington Commanders hired OC Kliff Kingsbury, which leads to a conversation around the Ben Johnson fiasco, where Washington seemed to go on a media campaign against Johnson after he pulled out of consideration for the head coach job. Charles says it reminds him of the way NBA owners often operate, but it's rare to see that in the NFL. Jason, Charles and Jori move on to discussing the Super Bowl, as the two reporters give their observations from being up close with both teams all week. Charles noticed that Patrick Mahomes seems completely locked in, and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be almost nonchalant this week. Jori and Charles both learned just how impressed the San Francisco 49ers offensive coaches are with Brock Purdy and how quickly he picked up Kyle Shanahan's intricate offense. He is not a system quarterback – he's a franchise guy. The trio finish with their predictions for the game and how it might play out.
The Jazz, according to league sources, have discussed a framework with the Raptors that would bring Brown to Utah in return for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji.
Livingston has spent the last six seasons as the Bengals' safeties coach.
Saban didn't stay fully retired for very long.
Candace Parker said her decision to return for a 17th season would hinge on her health.
Eric Bieniemy spent a decade as a coach and offensive coordinator for the Chiefs.
Doc Gooden is one of the 15 members of the exclusive baseball fraternity known as the Black Aces.
The service, whatever it ends up being called, won’t launch until this fall. Until then, we have more questions than answers.
Jorge Martin breaks down one of the more intriguing backfields for fantasy entering the 2024 NFL offseason.
Who will score first? Will a Super Bowl record be set? What will the final score be? You can bet on all of that ahead of Sunday's game.
Ryan has been an ESPN NFL analyst since he was last in the league in 2016.
A lot of time and thought goes into point spreads for NFL games.
Getting Mahomes up to speed as quickly as that happened and two decades of offensive prowess makes it apparent that Reid has offense down pat. However, he has to do more than dial in on one side of the ball.
The Oilers' win streak is over, but their turnaround sure isn't.