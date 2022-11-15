Cal offensive coordinator, who torched Alex Grinch’s USC defense, gets fired

There is a lot to keep track of in the world of Pac-12 football after a crazy Week 11 and heading into a Week 12 which features two mammoth games.

“Showdown Saturday” gives the Pac-12 the two biggest games of the coming weekend in college football. USC-UCLA is the first game at 8 Eastern and Utah-Oregon is second at 10:30. We will preview those games as the week unfolds, but for now, let’s look back at Week 11 and offer some updates on Pac-12 teams plus sharing some rankings from analysts and commentators.

We start with the fact that California and head coach Justin Wilcox fired offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave just over a week after Cal scored 35 against USC. Cal was flattened by Oregon State this past Saturday.

Imagine what a team with USC’s offense and Oregon State’s defense would look like.

Let’s go into our Pac-12 and USC notebook:

BILL MUSGRAVE FIRED

SOURCE: Cal OC Bill Musgrave and OL coach Angus McClure have been let go. Cal, which is on a six-game losing streak, is 3-7 and 1-6 in Pac-12 play. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 14, 2022

KALEN DEBOER MAKES A STATEMENT

Washington is in position to go 7-2 in the Pac-12, 10-2 overall. That’s a spectacular first season on Montlake for a coach who clearly seems to be a great hire for the Huskies. They appropriately jumped ship with Jimmy Lake and rebounded quickly.

UCLA STUMBLE

The Bruins scored fewer than 30 points this past weekend in their loss to Arizona. This was their first sub-30-point game since October 30 of last year. They had scored 30 or more in 12 straight games.

OREGON IN NOVEMBER

Oregon had a chance to make the College Football Playoff or (in previous years) BCS championship game in 2011, 2012, 2019, and 2021, and lost in November each year.

CHIP KELLY IN NOVEMBER

Chip Kelly’s 2011 and 2012 Oregon teams were in the playoff hunt and lost at home in November.

Chip Kelly’s 2022 UCLA team was in the playoff hunt and lost at home in November.

ARIZONA GOING TO A BOWL GAME

This will happen if the Wildcats win their last two games.

The team Arizona must beat next: Washington State.

Jayden de Laura quarterbacked the Cougars last season before transferring to Arizona.

JON WILNER ON UTAH

“It comes as no surprise that the Utes are playing better in November than they did in September. In fact, they are now the team to beat, in our estimation.”

JON WILNER ON OREGON

“The Pac-12 should be on alert for players faking injuries after a suspicious situation during the final seconds in Eugene. And to be clear: We’re not just referring to Oregon. If there’s a loophole, teams will exploit it.”

WILNER ON USC-UCLA GAME

“Once again, we ask the two essential questions ahead of the showdown in the Rose Bowl: Which team will be the first to score 60, and how much will it lose by? Our answers: UCLA; six points.”

WILNER ON UCLA

“In a notable but wholly unexpected development: Arizona provided USC with a blueprint for slowing the UCLA offensive machine.”

WILNER ON WASHINGTON

“Despite the 34 points and 592 yards allowed, UW’s defense played its best game of the season given the opponent and circumstances.”

BLACK SATURDAY FOR THE PAC-12

From Wilner:

Three College Football Playoff contenders entered the 11th week of the season and one survived: USC is the only team with one loss and therefore the only team capable of ending the Pac-12’s playoff drought. The upset victims, UCLA and Oregon, have been eliminated. According to the Associated Press, the twin defeats marked the first time since 2014 that two Pac-12 teams ranked in the top 10 lost at home on the same weekend. (Back then, it was also Oregon and UCLA.)

WILNER ON THE WASHINGTON-OREGON THRILLER

“One of the most anticipated games of the conference season easily surpassed expectations with 45 points in the second half, big plays, huge mistakes and an edge-of-the-seat finish. The TV ratings will be released in several days, and we expect the latest installment in this terrific rivalry to approach three million viewers. Also, the uniforms were fantastic. The conference should: Allow the schools to wear their colors every year (Oregon yellow and UW purple); schedule the game on the same Saturday; and give both teams a bye the week before to let the players heal and the hype build.”

WILNER ON ARIZONA UPSET OF UCLA

“Chalk, chalk, chalk — for weeks, the heavy favorites handled their business across the Pac-12. Then Arizona, playing on the road a week after getting thrashed at Utah, went into the Rose Bowl as a 20-point underdog and took down the one-loss Bruins. In our humble opinion, it was the most significant win for the Wildcats since they beat No. 15 Washington State to become bowl-eligible midway through the 2017 season.”

JEDD FISCH

From Wilner:

To understand the next-level nature of Arizona’s victory, consider that Fisch entered the game with a 4-17 record over his first two seasons and had beaten the following teams: Cal, Colorado, San Diego State and North Dakota State. Note, too, that Arizona’s five losses in conference play this season had come by an average of 17.6 points. And yet one week after facing the battering ram known as Utah, with his team on the brink of bowl elimination, Fisch conjured a breakthrough performance.

MICHAEL PENIX

From Wilner:

Sure, the lefthanded howitzer has had better games statistically, made a massive gaffe with the interception near the goal-line and was facing a less-than-granite defense. But combine the stakes, the environment and his response to the interception — a 62-yard cruise missile down the left sideline — and Penix was at his best when his best was required. In other words: competitive greatness, the top block in John Wooden’s pyramid of success.

DAN LANNING

Wilner on the Oregon coach:

On the whole, we like Lanning’s aggressive style and the energy it brings. But he went too far in the final minutes Saturday night, and it cost the Ducks a shot at the playoff. The rookie head coach plunged into a high-risk situation on fourth-and-1 at the 34 yard-line — his own 34 yard-line — when Oregon clearly should have called timeout, assessed the situation and gotten starting quarterback Bo Nix back in the game. In that situation, you cannot rush.

USC STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE

USC’s seven Pac-12 wins are against opponents with a combined conference record of 14-36.

STANFORD COLLAPSE

From Wilner:

The Cardinal has lost six consecutive November games (four last season, two this season) by an average of 33.3 points per game. Not once has it scored more than 14 points or given up fewer than 35.

PAC-12 BOWL TEAMS

USC, Oregon, Utah, UCLA, Washington, Oregon State, Washington State.

Arizona is still alive as an eighth possible bowl team.

USC HEALTH VS UCLA

Jordan Addison will play and is believed to be close to 100 percent for the UCLA game.

ERIC GENTRY AND MARIO WILLIAMS

Lincoln Riley on Eric Gentry and Mario Williams’ status, “They’re doing well. They’re practicing…We’re hopeful we’ll be able to rep both of them in the game.” Riley added the caveat that it’s only Tuesday and there’s not an exact science to this. — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 15, 2022

RALEN GOFORTH

The linebacker will play against UCLA.

