Cal McNair treats Texans fans with second annual ‘Cal’s Cookout’

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans and the McNairs had a special treat for fans after the last open practice Thursday.

Chairman and CEO Cal McNair and his wife Hannah, the Houston Texans Foundation Vice President, provided free hamburgers and hot dogs as part of “Cal’s Cookout,” presented by H-E-B. It was the second consecutive year the Texans provided meals for the fans as a token of appreciation for their support of the team.

“It feels great anytime we are around the fans,” said Cal McNair as he took a break from the grill to talk with the media. “We see the fans out here day after day during open practice, and we just wanted to show our appreciation.”

Texans Wire beat reporter Brian Barefield joined Mr. McNair on the grill along with Sports Radio 610 hosts Ron Hughley and Sean Pendergast.

After back-to-back days of joint practices against the Miami Dolphins, the Texans will have a day off before playing their preseason home opener on Saturday at NRG Stadium against the Dolphins. It will be the first time the fans will see rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud outside of the practice field. He was named the starter by Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans after practice on Thursday.

