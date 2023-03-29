Cal McNair says Texans are asking for a lot from next QB

The last three significant needs on the Houston Texans’ roster are quarterback, receiver, and defensive end.

One can argue as to the placement of receiver and defensive end, but neither will supplant quarterback as the top position on the roster. Assuredly Houston’s No. 2 overall pick will be used on whoever the Carolina Panthers don’t take at quarterback atop the 2023 NFL draft.

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair spoke with reporters at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix and acknowledged that the organization will undoubtedly have great expectations on their next young signal caller.

“So much is asked for the quarterback position,” McNair said via Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV. “Winning, of course, is part of it, leading the team, being the face of the franchise. Saying all these things, it’s a lot that we’re asking for from this guy. So, we are looking forward to having all of those things in place. However we get there, I’m not sure how we’re going to get there, but looking forward to it.”

Coach DeMeco Ryans said the Texans would bring in Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State signal caller C.J. Stroud for a visit inside NRG Stadium. The Texans can better clarify their expectations during such meetings.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

Texans settle for C.J. Stroud: What is his biggest weakness?

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire