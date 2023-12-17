Cal’s last Pac-12 football game is forgettable: Bears are blown out by Texas Tech

The Pac-12 Conference went 1-1 on bowl games on Saturday. UCLA won its bowl game, but Cal lost decisively.

The Golden Bears faced the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Independence Bowl. Despite the fact that Cal had a 14-7 lead at the start of the second quarter, it was a forgettable night for the Bears. It was all Texas Tech after Cal’s positive first quarter.

Texas Tech scored 17 points in the second quarter to take a 24-14 lead at the half. It was over from that point on.

Jaydn Ott, who stunned everybody with a hilarious return announcement for Cal, rushed the ball 16 times for 45 yards and a score. However, Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw three interceptions and was sacked six times in a brutal performance.

Tahj Brooks, who decided to return for one more year with Texas Tech, had 98 yards and a score on the ground. Tech quarterback Behren Morton threw for three touchdowns and just one interception, and he was sacked just one time.

Texas Tech finished the year with a 7-6 record, and Cal has a lot of question marks heading into ACC play in 2024, although Ott returning certainly helps.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire