Cal’s Jordan Shepherd joins Pac-12 Networks after dropping a career-high 33 points at Oregon

California student-athlete Jordan Shepherd joins Pac-12 Networks following California men's basketball 78-64 victory over Oregon on Saturday, Feb. 12 in Eugene. Shepherd finishes with a career-high 33 points against the Ducks as the Golden Bears improve to 11-15 overall and 4-11 in conference.