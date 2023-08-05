Cal hopes to be travel buddy/wingman for Stanford, as UCLA was for USC

With the Pac-12 being reduced to the Pac-4 and very possibly arriving at the end of its existence, the University of California at Berkeley faces some big decisions.

It also faces the reality that it has little control over whether it is invited to the Big Ten.

As you might be aware, Cal-Berkeley is drowning in debt. UCLA will be subsidizing Cal with the television money the Bruins get from their Big Ten deal. The UC Board of Regents, which — at least theoretically, could have blocked UCLA’s move to the Big Ten — will make sure that happens as a condition of UCLA’s Big Ten membership. Getting some of UCLA’s money is good, but that can only go so far. Cal athletics is in dire shape, with football and men’s basketball being abysmally bad in recent years and drawing few fans. The athletic department is in disarray. Leadership has been lacking.

The condition of Cal athletics is so poor that Cal — if it does get an invite to the Big Ten — will be invited only because of three things: the Bay Area media market, Cal’s academic profile, and Stanford.

If UCLA is in the Big Ten primarily because it’s a travel partner for USC, Cal would make the Big Ten primarily because it would be a travel partner and geographical addition to complement Stanford.

Let’s consider the reaction to the death of the Pac-12 and how Friday’s events — creating a Pac-4 — reshape reality for the Golden Bears:

BERKELEY, CA – (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
Cal’s preferred path would be to the Big Ten. If that doesn’t happen, the Golden Bears must choose between life in the Mountain West and football independence. They would probably need to join the Mountain West in basketball and Olympic sports. If Stanford chooses to be independent in football, Cal might follow that same path, given that teams which would arrange games with Stanford might also find Cal to be a valuable game partner. We could see teams such as Navy play at Cal one year and at Stanford the next, swapping home games annually. However, Cal doesn’t have nearly the brand and identity Stanford owns.

The Golden Bears simply have to hope the Big Ten wants Stanford badly enough that Cal gets included as a wingman. Stay tuned.

