Cal holds off UNLV 20-14 to improve to 2-0
Freshman running back Jaydn Ott scored two touchdowns — one on the ground and one through the air — as California beat UNLV 20-14 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Freshman running back Jaydn Ott scored two touchdowns — one on the ground and one through the air — as California beat UNLV 20-14 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was Alabama's leading receiver in the Tide's 20-19 win.
Washington football defeats Portland State by a final score of 52-6 on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Seattle. The Huskies improve to 2-0 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
The Badgers fall short at Camp Randall
Week 2 saw several highs and lows and the Southeastern Conference had both, while Notre Dame suffered a shocking loss at home to Marshall.
NFL Week 1 may feature debuts of former Stark County high school football stars Dominique Robinson of Canton McKinley and Thayer Munford of Massillon.
Dry conditions and heat waves continue across much of the western United States as autumn draws near. However, on the opposite side of the country, AccuWeather meteorologists say some of the same places in the East that got soaked on Labor Day weekend could be drenched again in the coming days. After bringing rounds of showers and thunderstorms across portions of the northern Plains, a storm will slowly move eastward into next week, spreading rain from the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes into the mi
Although he’s loomed large over the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade now, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has never really gotten his own starring role. (The closest he came was probably Captain Marvel, where he’s basically a supporting lead.) That’s about to change, apparently, with the release of the first trailer for Disney+’s upcoming Marvel TV series Secret Invasion.
A local politician has been arrested for the murder of a beloved Las Vegas journalist. Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69, was stabbed to death on Friday in what authorities initially thought might have been a random incident. On Wednesday night, however, officials with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said they’d made an arrest — but stopped short of naming the person. Jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com show former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles — whose res
Derek Jeter returned to Yankee Stadium five years after his number 2 was retired and was honored for his induction to the Hall of Fame two years ago. With his Hall plaque on a stand in front of the pitcher's mound, Jeter spoke at the end of a 27-minute ceremony before Friday night's game against Tampa Bay. Jeter led the Yankees to five World Series titles and was a 14-time All-Star in a 20-season career that ended in 2014.
Instant reaction form Penn State's blowout of Ohio, featuring a glimpse of the future
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are stoking the fires of hope for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans
Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed how Jordan Poole can become a two-way threat.
Nick Saban was NOT happy with a few players doing the 'horns down'
Hear everything opposing coach Butch Jones said about Ohio State after the #Buckeyes victory.
Marshall, a massive underdog, went into South Bend and handled Notre Dame
Alabama faces Texas on Saturday. They might have just avoided a 15-yard penalty.
Where do things go from here?
Things are not going great in South Bend under the new regime.
Being pushed around by Marshall is a different story. Notre Dame Stadium is supposed to be a place to shake down the thunder, not where the Thundering Herd celebrate a 26-21 victory. The eighth-ranked Irish led 15-12 when Tyler Buchner ran in for a 1-yard run to open the fourth quarter Saturday, then added a 2-point conversion.
Texas has been here before: a quarterback with a hot hand knocked out of the game early against Alabama.