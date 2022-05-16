Cal Golden Bears Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Cal Golden Bears Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Jackson Sirmon, LB Jr.

Welcome to the next tough guy Cal inside linebacker. The former Washington Husky has 6-2, 240-pound size, four years of experience, and he’s coming off a 91-tackle season with four tackles for loss and one pick. He might not do much behind the line, but he’ll hit everything against the run.

Daniel Scott, S Sr.

6-2, 215. 122 career tackles, 1 sack, 4.5 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions in four seasons

Jack Plummer, QB Sr.

6-5, 215. Purdue transfer completed 319-of-492 passes (65%) for 3,405 yards, 26 touchdowns, 10 interceptions. Ran for 74 yards and a score.

Ben Coleman, OT Jr.

6-4, 325. Honorable mention All-Pac-12. Versatile offensive lineman who worked mostly at guard and now will likely kick out to left tackle.

Matthew Cindric, C Sr.

6-4, 295. Honorable mention All-Pac-12. Veteran starting center and guard going into his fourth year on the line.

Lu-Magia Hearns, CB Soph.

5-10, 170. 28 tackles, 1 interception, 10 broken up passes, 1 fumble recovery

Damien Moore, RB Jr.

5-10, 215. 138 career carries for 705 yards (5.1 ypc), 6 TDs, 14 catches for 95 yards and a score over the last two years.

Femi Oladejo, LB Soph.

6-3, 240. 38 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss

Ricky Correia, DT Jr.

6-4, 335. 11 tackles

Dario Longhetto, PK Sr.

6-0, 185. 15-of-19 field goals, 40-of-41 extra points in two seasons

