Cal Golden Bears offer update on RB Jaivian Thomas after scary hit vs. Ducks

The football game got put on the back burner during a 10 minute period in the third quarter on Saturday afternoon, with a scary situation unfolding on the field taking precedence.

On a routine running play, California Golden Bears’ running back Jaivian Thomas hit his head on the turf with a lot of force and suffered an apparent serious head injury. For the next 10 minutes or so, medical personnel tended to him on the field, removing his facemask, and ultimately strapping him to a stabilization board before he was carted off of the field.

The only update that came from the team after the game was that Thomas was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in the Eugene/Springfield area to be treated.

On Sunday afternoon, the Golden Bears offered a positive update on the situation, stating that Thomas had been released from the hospital and was en route to the Bay Area.

There is no indication of how serious the injury was, or what a timetable will be for Thomas to return, but fans can at least appreciate the news that the player was in good enough condition to be moved closer to home at the very least.

We will follow along for more updates as they are provided.

