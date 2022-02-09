Cal Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Cal football schedule 2022: Who does Cal miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Cal Football Schedule 2022

Sept 3 UC Davis

Sept 10 UNLV

Sept 17 at Notre Dame

Sept 24 Arizona

Oct 1 at Washington State

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 15 at Colorado

Oct 22 Washington

Oct 29 Oregon

Nov 5 at USC

Nov 12 at Oregon State

Nov 19 Stanford

Nov 25 UCLA

Cal Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Golden Bears miss from the Pac-12 South Division?

The Bears can’t complain too much about who they miss from the Pac-12 South. The have to go to USC and close out the regular season against UCLA, but they also catch the monster break of playing both Arizona and Colorado.

If you’re going to miss two teams in the Pac-12, Utah and Arizona State aren’t bad to skip.

The breaks are even bigger in the North with Oregon and Washington having to come to Berkeley.

Cal Football Schedule What To Know: There’s a shot for a massive start

The road game at Notre Dame is a problem, but that and the manageable trip to Washington State are the only games against teams that went bowling last year in the first seven games.

It’s the wrong way to put it considering USC is a part of this, but there are just five games against teams that were bowl eligible, and none of them – other than Notre Dame – are an almost certain loss.

Cal Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It’s not bad.

Cal always seems to get hit with rough schedules against top teams that make it almost impossible to get to six wins without a lot of luck. That’s not the case this time around.

With this schedule, there’s no excuse not to have at least four wins banked before November, and it could and should be even more.

