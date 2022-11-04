Cal football has many problems, but two stand above all others

The California Golden Bears have struggled immensely this season. How much have they struggled? Simple: They lost to the Colorado Buffaloes. That’s bad. That’s really bad.

The Golden Bears somehow put 49 points on the board against the Arizona Wildcats earlier this season — that gives you an idea of how weak Arizona’s defense is — but they haven’t been able to replicate that production in other Pac-12 games this season. Not even close.

They scored just nine points against Washington State. They scored just 21 points against a Washington defense which has given up 39 or more points multiple times this season.

If you listen to Cal Golden Bear expert Jake Curtis at The Voice of College Football, you will get a complete evaluation of the Cal football program. The two big flaws which transcend all others in Berkeley: the offensive line and offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave.

Jake Curtis provides the details surrounding these problems in his guest segment at The Voice of College Football:

