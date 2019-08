The UC Davis Aggies visit Berkeley on Saturday, Aug. 31 for Cal's first game of 2019 at 3:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network. Cal finished with the Pac-12's best pass defense last season, allowing just 175.1 yards per game while ranking second in FBS with 21 interceptions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad