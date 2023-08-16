Cal Fire responds to 2 wildfires in eastern SLO County

Cal Fire is responding to two vegetation fires in the same area of the Carrizo Plain, the agency told to The Tribune on Tuesday evening.

The two fires are located on the 9700 block of Bitterwater Road in California Valley, according to PulsePoint.

Cal Fire’s air attack team confirmed the two fires, Cal Fire spokesperson Toni Davis said, and engines are en route to the scene.

According to Flightradar24, two air tankers are on scene.

The first fire is approximately 25 acres in size while the other is 10 to 15 acres, Davis said. She noted that these are estimates from Cal Fire’s air attack team, and the size of the fires will be confirmed once units are on scene.

Davis said the fires are expected to grow given the grass in the area.