Cal is in the ACC because of Stanford, much as UCLA is in the Big Ten due to USC

Matt Wadleigh
·5 min read

One of the basic lessons of college sports realignment: It pays to have a travel buddy with a lot of dollars and clout. Just ask UCLA. Go to Berkeley and ask California.

UCLA would not be in the Big Ten if USC didn’t exist and have a world-class football program. UCLA was the tag-along travel partner which got invited onto the Big Ten plane because USC had the box-office appeal Fox Sports wanted. All that extra television money offered by Fox was due to USC’s presence in college football. As good as UCLA basketball is, the Bruins don’t drive the bus. They rode USC’s coattails and got on board the Big Ten charter flight.

It’s very much the same with Cal and Stanford in the ACC. Stanford did the heavy lifting. Stanford has the massive endowment and a financial house which is fundamentally in order, unlike Cal. Stanford lobbied hard for this ACC move. Cal, its leadership and administration in disarray, was quiet and relatively impotent in this larger series of events. Stanford carried Cal to the ACC, and that’s not something anyone would reasonably dispute.

UCLA and Cal can thank USC and Stanford for giving them a new conference home in the wake of the Pac-12 splintering and dying.

Let’s look at more elements and plot points attached to the reality that Cal is going to the ACC:

THE NEWS

TRAVEL SCHEDULES

NEUTRAL-SITE GAMES

ROLLING OUT THE RED CARPET

CAL CONCESSIONS

PITINO HAS JOKES!

NATURAL FIT

CHEF'S KISS

NEWS BROKE BEFORE 5:30 AM IN THE WEST -- PERFECT!

DON'T FORGET MARSHAWN LYNCH!

EMBRACE REFORM!

IT IS FUNNY FOR EVERYONE EXCEPT WASHINGTON STATE AND OREGON STATE

SO TRUE

LOTS OF MILES

BROTHERS!

BUT THERE WILL COME A TIME WHEN THAT HAPPENS

LOTS OF IT

MIXED MESSAGES

THEY SHOULD

PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO COME UP WITH SOMETHING

INTERESTING QUESTION

SPORTS!

CAL THANKING NC STATE FOR CHANGING ITS ACC VOTE

GOOD SUMMARY

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire