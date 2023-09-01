Cal is in the ACC because of Stanford, much as UCLA is in the Big Ten due to USC

One of the basic lessons of college sports realignment: It pays to have a travel buddy with a lot of dollars and clout. Just ask UCLA. Go to Berkeley and ask California.

UCLA would not be in the Big Ten if USC didn’t exist and have a world-class football program. UCLA was the tag-along travel partner which got invited onto the Big Ten plane because USC had the box-office appeal Fox Sports wanted. All that extra television money offered by Fox was due to USC’s presence in college football. As good as UCLA basketball is, the Bruins don’t drive the bus. They rode USC’s coattails and got on board the Big Ten charter flight.

It’s very much the same with Cal and Stanford in the ACC. Stanford did the heavy lifting. Stanford has the massive endowment and a financial house which is fundamentally in order, unlike Cal. Stanford lobbied hard for this ACC move. Cal, its leadership and administration in disarray, was quiet and relatively impotent in this larger series of events. Stanford carried Cal to the ACC, and that’s not something anyone would reasonably dispute.

UCLA and Cal can thank USC and Stanford for giving them a new conference home in the wake of the Pac-12 splintering and dying.

Let’s look at more elements and plot points attached to the reality that Cal is going to the ACC:

THE NEWS

It’s final: ACC presidents have approved expansion to add Stanford, Cal and SMU, sources tell @YahooSports, ending a month-long saga into an issue that divided the league. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 1, 2023

TRAVEL SCHEDULES

The ACC’s expansion proposals is expected to address cross-country travel for the original 14 members. In 1 proposal circulated among officials, each of a school’s sports programs would be scheduled to travel to Stanford/Cal only once every other year, sources tell @YahooSports — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 1, 2023

NEUTRAL-SITE GAMES

Cal chancellor Carol Crist says the ACC plans to use Dallas as a place to hold some sporting events to ease cross-country travel for everyone. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 1, 2023

ROLLING OUT THE RED CARPET

The ACC welcomes Cal, SMU and Stanford to the league in 2024! Read more: https://t.co/9vhMMdDCq1 pic.twitter.com/N2ugGLAert — The ACC (@theACC) September 1, 2023

CAL CONCESSIONS

Cal announces it will not receive full ACC revenue shares until its 10th year in league: 2033. Stanford & SMU in same situation — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 1, 2023

PITINO HAS JOKES!

It's great that the ACC has added Stanford and Cal. I hear the Big East is looking to add teams from Panathinaikos & Olympiacos – it's only a nine hour flight 🤷‍♂️😂😂 — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) September 1, 2023

NATURAL FIT

Nothing says Atlantic Coast Conference than adding teams near the Pacific Ocean https://t.co/ztLZWnJfqO — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) September 1, 2023

CHEF'S KISS

Makes sense that the dumbest cycle of realignment is capped off by this. A move that makes absolutely no sense for anyone involved. https://t.co/0eSl8hMmt5 — Justin Michael (@JustinTMichael) September 1, 2023

NEWS BROKE BEFORE 5:30 AM IN THE WEST -- PERFECT!

ALL COAST CONFERENCE BEFORE BREAKFAST https://t.co/sOi8lY6FeQ — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 1, 2023

DON'T FORGET MARSHAWN LYNCH!

That now makes John Elway, Aaron Rodgers, and Eric Dickerson “Legends of the ACC.” https://t.co/B03nkdfyNC — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) September 1, 2023

EMBRACE REFORM!

Can’t wait to watch Pitt vs Cal at 12:30 am in my local movie theater. Gotta love the all coast conference. https://t.co/gk94DqblsT — Domenic Clary (@DomenicClary) September 1, 2023

IT IS FUNNY FOR EVERYONE EXCEPT WASHINGTON STATE AND OREGON STATE

😂😂😂 what a joke. Cal and Stanford playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference https://t.co/J8VgrE5X7S — JefeDeJefes -Religulous (@ManMythandJefe) September 1, 2023

SO TRUE

Non-football student-athletes continue to get tossed to the curb. Going from Miami—> Berkeley to play a volleyball match makes less than zero logistical sense. The amount of physical and mental exhaustion w/travel is going to have repercussions. https://t.co/vqpKI7u01O — Blaine Grisak (@bxgrisak1993) September 1, 2023

LOTS OF MILES

What's the closest away game for Stanford/California? Baseball/volleyball/hoops going to be flying cross country 30 times a year https://t.co/ekH6vgXv8B — THE Monday Morning Quarterblack (@TheMMQBL) September 1, 2023

BROTHERS!

Ah yes, Stanford and Cal, two schools famously on the Atlantic Coast. https://t.co/gFRwAxp2GH — Championship Serena 🏈🏆 (@sgeorgetter) September 1, 2023

BUT THERE WILL COME A TIME WHEN THAT HAPPENS

Don’t hate it as long as we don’t play @ Cal or Stanford at 10:30 pm https://t.co/WbryetucmC — Sicko Superfan (@sicko_superfan) September 1, 2023

LOTS OF IT

I got work to do https://t.co/PICaK637lv — Transfer Portal (@NCAAPortal) September 1, 2023

MIXED MESSAGES

College Presidents: we care about education, they are students first! Also college presidents: we’re gonna need you to fly across country once a week, maybe multiple times in a week. https://t.co/bGAgaxli7z — Dan Snyder Retired Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) September 1, 2023

THEY SHOULD

Can they at least rename the conference? https://t.co/OqLOarJpM3 — Sauces Confirm (@SaucesConfirm) September 1, 2023

PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO COME UP WITH SOMETHING

INTERESTING QUESTION

Has the @UofCalifornia done an impact analysis yet? This could have horrendous knock on effects for the rest of the university system. Looking forward to the multiple Regents meetings to investigate and hopefully block this devastating move for student athletes. https://t.co/RUAHJS4Fha — David Woods (@daviddavidwoods) September 1, 2023

SPORTS!

Incredible. Such a mess. Syracuse Vs Cal on a Tuesday night in Syracuse is hilarious. https://t.co/Bh95N0daz8 — CuseSports44 (@CuseSports44) September 1, 2023

CAL THANKING NC STATE FOR CHANGING ITS ACC VOTE

The signs were there all week Cal fans. https://t.co/qVCeuZsh8N pic.twitter.com/dJQssLKBne — Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) September 1, 2023

GOOD SUMMARY

Thanks from Cal fans: To Stanford, who unwaveringly stuck with us. To Notre Dame, advocating all month to make this happen. To BC, Pitt, Louisville, Syracuse, UVA, Virginia Tech, Duke, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Miami for riding with it. To NC State for closing. Thanks 🐻 — Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) September 1, 2023

