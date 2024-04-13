Cajuns Land Series Victory in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The 21st-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team collected its nation-leading 86th consecutive conference series victory, continuing a streak that dates back to March 2013, on Saturday, April 13 with a 6-0 win over No. 22 Texas State at Bobcat Softball Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (29-13, 14-0 SBC) took advantage of free bases to break a scoreless tie in the third and used a two-out uprising in the sixth to put distance between themselves and the Bobcats (32-12, 9-5 SBC).

Starting pitcher Chloe Riassetto (7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) handled the rest of the finishing touches for locking up the series victory in San Marcos.

After two scoreless frames, the Bobcats were the first to blink as two wild pitches in the third inning resulted in two runs for the Cajuns. The first wild pitch set up an RBI ground out from Mihyia Davis that scored Cecilia Vasquez (hit by pitch) while the latter plated Laney Credeur (walk).

Riassetto continued the Cajuns pitching staff’s command of the series, carrying a no-hitter into the fourth inning. In protecting the two-run edge she would not allow a runner past second base the entire contest and faced only three batters over the minimum.

The offense went back to the two-out well to provide Riassetto with insurance for the stretch run. Samantha Graeter re-entered the game and started it off with an RBI single to left center, Cecilia Vasquez launched a two-run home run and later Davis roped an RBI triple down the right field line – the production expanding the lead to 6-0.

Davis and Vasquez paced UL’s offense with two RBI apiece. It was the second multiple RBI game for Davis in SBC play while Vasquez posted her fifth home run in conference action and second in as many days in San Marcos.

Brooke Ellestad’s 2-for-4 performance at the plate marked her team-leading ninth multiple-hit game in SBC play (13th overall) and extended her season-best hitting streak to 10 games.

Riassetto posted a complete game victory for the second straight weekend, notching her first shutout in conference play. She moved to 5-0 in SBC play while lowering her ERA within the league to 1.45. Dating back to the JMU series, Riassetto has yielded just two runs (one earned) over the last 20-2/3 innings pitched (3-0, 0.34 ERA).

The Ragin’ Cajuns dealt the Bobcats their first back-to-back shutouts since late Februray, Riassetto’s blanking following up the four-hit shutout tossed by Sam Landry in the series opener on Friday. It’s UL’s first consecutive shutouts in the all-time series since the two series spanning the 2015 and 2016 series.

Louisiana posted its eighth straight win over Texas State dating back to the 2022 season and increased its all-time series lead to 51-8 (includes a 24-5 mark in SBC regular season games).

Louisiana continues its best start in Sun Belt Conference play since the 2019 team went undefeated (25-0).

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

No. 21 Louisiana and No. 22 Texas State close out the three-game Sun Belt Conference showdown at Bobcat Softball Stadium in San Marcos, Texas with a 12:00 p.m. contest on Sunday, April 14.

The Ragin’ Cajuns seek to post back-to-back season series sweeps of the Bobcats for the first time since they joined the Sun Belt Conference in 2014.

Live video coverage is available on ESPN+ while a radio broadcast can be heard in the Acadiana region on The Goat 103.3 FM and 1420 AM and worldwide on The Varsity Network.

