Cajun Lacrosse wins Lonestar Alliance Cup

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Louisiana Lacrosse team returned to the Hub City as champions.

They beat Houston 11-10 to capture the Lonestar Alliance Division III championship.

It’s the third cup for the Cajuns since they won it in 2016 and 2017.

“This is incredible for me personally as a senior. Coming to you always so excited to have a new group of brothers when I got here and to hear about the past success of the team and hear about our championships in 2016 and 2017, I knew it was going to be an opportunity for me to eventually place my name in the hat for a position for that championship.” Michel Philippe, UL Lacrosse president, said.

“These guys give so much heart and they do a lot to give amazing brand recognition for the Ragin’ Cajuns and especially for lacrosse,” Head coach Keith Scheider added. “And they do their hometown proud and that you can be sure.”

