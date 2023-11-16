Cajun Field renovations set to begin Dec. 11, Louisiana athletics announces

Louisiana football's stadium renovation at Cajun Field is set to begin Dec. 11, the school announced Thursday morning.

The $65 million project that will a complete demolition and rebuild of the West side of the facility is scheduled to be complete prior to the start of the Ragin' Cajuns' 2025 football season. The last home this season for UL is against rival Louisiana-Monroe Nov. 25, so construction is set to begin more than two weeks following the conclusion of the season.

Our Lady of Lourdes spent $15 million to the namesake of the football stadium once completed and ACSW & DLR Group Architects designed the project and J.B. Mouton will handle construction.

Renovations for the stadium will feature 34 suite, 40 loge boxes, an indoor club, 524 total club level seats and an expanded chairback section in the lower bowl of the facility.

“This project will transform the gameday experience for Cajun Nation,” Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said. “From the premium seating products, a new lower west bowl, and state-of-the-art amenities, Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium will be a premier venue improving the overall atmosphere for our fans and student-athletes. This project would not have been possible without the support of our university administration, Our Lady of Lourdes and so many other investors.”

