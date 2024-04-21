Caitlyn Wurzberger moves to fifth all-time on UNC women’s lacrosse points list

There are few feelings sweeter than beating your biggest rival in sports.

Such was the case on Thursday, April 18 for the UNC women’s lacrosse team, which down archrival Duke, 16-11, in Chapel Hill.

After trailing by one goal early to the Blue Devils, North Carolina never trailed again after Olivia Dirks’ game-tying goal. With the score knotted at three in the opening quarter, the Tar Heels embarked on a 4-goal run that distanced them for the victory.

One UNC senior, Caitlyn Wurzberger, scored her 25th and 26th goals of the season.

Those goals marked her place in North Carolina history, as she climbed to fifth all-time on the all-time points list.

Wurzberger has the Tar Heels in a strong position, who face UVA in Wednesday’s opening-round ACC Tournament matchup. UNC will be looking to complete the season sweep, as it squeaked by the Cavaliers in overtime back on Feb. 23 in Charlottesville.

North Carolina will face an uphill climb in the ACC Tournament, though, as ranked Boston College, Notre Dame and Syracuse are all ahead in the standings. The Tar Heels have yet to beat any of them.

As the postseason has proven time and time again, though, anybody can beat anybody.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire