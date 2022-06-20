Caitlyn Jenner shares support for transgender swimming ban: ‘What’s fair is fair!’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
·2 min read
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images North America/TNS
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Caitlyn Jenner
    Caitlyn Jenner
    American television personality

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner voiced her support for the international swimming federation’s decision that transgender athletes cannot compete in women’s events if they didn’t transition before 12 years old.

Jenner, who is transgender, has been outspoken in her belief that it’s not fair for transgender women to take part in competitive women’s sports.

“It worked!” Jenner tweeted Sunday after the federation’s ruling came down. “I took a lot of heat — but what’s fair is fair! If you go through male puberty you should not be able to take medals away from females. Period.”

The swimming governing body, FINA, announced its new “gender inclusion policy” on Sunday following a 71.5% vote.

The decision comes about three months after Lia Thomas, a swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania, became the first transgender woman to win a NCAA Division I in any sport.

Thomas, who was part of the university’s men’s team before transitioning, started swimming for Penn’s women’s team during the 2021-22 season. She underwent hormone therapy before joining the women’s team.

“We have to protect the rights of our athletes to compete, but we also have to protect competitive fairness at our events, especially the women’s category at FINA competitions,” said FINA President Husain Al-Musallam.

Jenner, 72, won a gold medal in the men’s decathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games. She came out as a transgender woman in 2015.

FINA’s ruling also received support from former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of my sport @fina & @fina_president for doing the science, asking the athletes/coaches and standing up for fair sport for females,” the English athlete tweeted Sunday. “Swimming will always welcome everyone no matter how you identify but fairness is the cornerstone of sport.”

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, meanwhile, has voiced her support for trans inclusion, saying in a recent interview with Time that transgender women aren’t “taking everyone’s scholarships” or “winning every title.”

“I would also encourage everyone out there who is afraid someone’s going to have an unfair advantage over their kid to really take a step back and think what are we actually talking about here,” Rapinoe said in an interview published Sunday morning.

“We’re talking about people’s lives. I’m sorry, your kid’s high school volleyball team just isn’t that important. It’s not more important than any one kid’s life.”

Recommended Stories

  • World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events

    World swimming’s governing body has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women’s events, starting Monday. FINA members widely adopted a new “gender inclusion policy” on Sunday that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events. The organization also proposed an “open competition category.”

  • Megan Rapinoe calls bans on transgender sports participation ‘disgusting’

    U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe has ripped into recent bans on transgender athletes participating in gender-based sports, calling them “disgusting.” In an interview with Time magazine published on Sunday, Rapinoe said she “100%” supports the inclusion of transgender athletes, but emphasized that the issue extends beyond sports. “I think people also need to understand…

  • The importance of swimming's transgender ruling

    STORY: A new rule to restrict transgender women from elite swimming is the strictest ever introduced by an Olympic sports body.World swimming's governing body FINA voted for new eligibility rules.It effectively bars any transgender women who have gone through male puberty from competing in women's events.FINA also agreed to establish an "open" category for some events that it says would ensure all swimmers would have the chance to compete.Let's take a look at how the new rules work and why they're so important to the world of sport.Why did FINA take this decision?There have been growing calls from former swimmers and coaches for FINA to restrict the participation of transgender women in the sport.They argue that people who have gone through male puberty have physical advantages.The calls intensified after American swimmer Lia Thomas became the first transgender NCAA champion in Division I history.FINA's president, Husain al-Musallam:“It is a policy that we need to introduce in order to protect the competitive fairness of our event." “I do not want any talented athlete to be told that they are unable to compete at the highest level. I will set up a working group that will establish an open category at some of our biggest events. FINA is leading the way, we will be the first international federation to begin this work.” On the other side, supporters of trans participation argue that not enough research has been done.Groups such as Athlete Ally have stated that FINA's new policy is "discriminatory, harmful, unscientific.”Where does the rule apply?The ruling applies to elite competitions run by FINA, such as their world championships and the Olympic Games. It means that swimmers, such as Thomas, will not be able to compete in world championships or the Olympics.It also impacts on who is eligible to set a world record in women's swimming.It does not necessarily apply to national or regional competitions or lower-level meets. The ruling also only impacts on transgender athletes in women's competitions. Transgender men will be eligible to compete in men's races without any restriction.What about other sports?Other sports will be watching any legal moves with keen interest.Many sports bodies have allowed transgender women to compete in women's events if they have lowered their testosterone levels to a certain point.In 2021, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard became the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics in a different gender category than assigned at birth.Earlier in June, the International Cycling Union tightened its rules by increasing the transition period for lower testosterone from 12 months to two years.FINA’s ruling could increase pressure for similar moves inside other sports.Cyd Zeigler, Jr. is the co-founder of LGBTQ sports site, Outsports. "Obviously a major blow to inclusion of trans women in women's sports. When the IOC and the NCAA decided to allow different sports governing bodies to determine the eligibility of trans athletes in their sport, they opened sports up to this, where sports like rugby and swimming will ban, essentially banned trans women outright from the female category. And you're going to have other sports find different ways. / So this is chapter number 17 in a story that is going to have another 300 chapters before we're done with it."

  • FINA votes to restrict transgender swimmers, including Lia Thomas, in elite women's events

    Lia Thomas will be unable to compete under the new guidelines that start on Monday.

  • Explainer-Why swimming's transgender ruling is important to the sports world

    The policy is the strictest from any Olympic sports body and effectively bars any transgender women who have gone through male puberty from competing in women's events. FINA also agreed to work towards establishing an "open" category for some events that would ensure all swimmers would have the chance to compete. The decision means that swimmers such as American Lia Thomas will not be able to compete in world championships or the Olympics.

  • Megan Rapinoe Discusses Historic Equal Pay Agreement, Title IX Anniversary and Transgender Sports Bans

    Leadership lessons from the U.S. soccer star.

  • ‘Lost’ Star Matthew Fox Reveals Why He Retired From Acting

    Fox is set to star in his first television series in over a decade.

  • Katie Ledecky finished a whopping 14 seconds ahead of the next-fastest swimmer in her latest World Championship win

    The victory gave 25-year-old American superstar Ledecky her 20th World Championship medal, tying the all-time record.

  • What Stopped Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ From Going to Infinity and Beyond at the Box Office?

    It’s hard to escape the deflating sense that Disney’s “Lightyear” has remained stubbornly Earth-bound in its box office debut. At least, that’s the prevailing sentiment that’s greeted the latest Pixar film’s so-so $51 million opening weekend in North America. For industry analysts, those lackluster ticket sales were confounding because Pixar had been box office royalty […]

  • Here's how Corpus Christi celebrates Juneteenth 2022

    Two free Juneteenth events were held at Water's Edge and H.J. Williams Memorial Park (Hillcrest) parks in Corpus Christi to mark the holiday.

  • Trans Athletes Effectively Banned From Women’s Swimming Events

    The world’s governing swimming body, FINA, announced the policy on Sunday.

  • Will Zalatoris gives touching message to Matt Fitzpatrick’s father on 18th green after US Open finale

    Zalatoris came close yet again to winning a major title as he missed a putt on the final green which would have forced a play-off

  • Watch Steve Kerr fulfill 'Ted Lasso' dance promise during Warriors parade

    Steve Kerr: Great basketball coach, not as great of a dancer.

  • Report: Hornets hesitant to match max offer sheet to Miles Bridges

    After his agent – Rich Paul – talked him out of accepting a (reportedly $60 million) contract extension last offseason, Miles Bridges is set to earn far more as a restricted free agent this summer.

  • Check out the record prize money payout for each player at the 2022 U.S. Open

    It pays to play well, especially in major championships.

  • Secrets of The Stack - the system that made Matt Fitzpatrick a major champion

    Everything changed for Sasho MacKenzie in a matter of hours following Matt Fitzpatrick’s first major win the US Open on Sunday night.

  • Final 2022 NBA Mock Draft: Projections for all 58 picks ahead of Thursday's draft

    Ahead of Thursday's NBA draft, Yahoo Sports' latest projections for the first and second rounds that will be updated with the latest intel and trades.

  • PJ Tucker opts out and enters free agency

    Shams Charania: Miami's PJ Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Several championship contending teams are expected to compete for Tucker, who was a ...

  • Captain Klay Thompson boats across Bay to Warriors championship parade

    Captain Klay Thompson boated to the Warriors championship parade in signature fashion.

  • ‘I’m on it:’ USGA’s Mike Whan responds to social media criticism of U.S. Open TV coverage on NBC

    Whan is looking to make improvements after the social media outcry.