Caitlin Clark's Shoe Style Through the Years, Photos

Iowa Hawkeyes senior point guard Caitlin Clark recently broke the NCAA Division 1 all-time leading scoring record among men and women on the March 3 game versus the Ohio State Buckeyes during March Madness 2024. Fittingly, the college basketball star was wearing a pair of Nike Kobe 6 in the “Playoff Pack – Del Sol” colorway when she made history. When dominating on the court, she wears a wide variety of Nike basketball shoes—she signed with the giant sports brand in 2022—that coordinate with the team’s yellow, black and white jerseys to lead them to victory. Here, FN looks back at Clarke’s on-court shoe style during her Iowa Hawkeyes run from 2021 to 2024.

Caitlin Clark wears white Stuart Weitzman Stuart 100 Strap pumps at the ESPN+ premiere of “Full Court Press” in Indianapolis on May 6.

Caitlin Clark Shoe Style: 2024

Caitlin Clark made her on-court debut with the Indiana Fever during the WNBA preseason wearing one of her favorite shoes, the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro “Alternate Bruce Lee,” on May 9, 2024 in Indianapolis.

Caitlin Clark was the first person to ever wear Prada on draft night.

Caitlin Clark’s Shoe Style: 2024

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes wears Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Bruce Lee” to beat the LSU Tigers in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on April 1, 2024 in Albany, New York.

Caitlin Clark’s Shoe Style: 2024

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes wears her Nike Kobe 6 “Playoff Pack – Del Sol” to break Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record in a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 3, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Caitlin Clark’s Shoe Style: 2024

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes wears Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro “Alternate Bruce Lee” during their match-up against the Holy Cross Crusaders in the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Womens Basketball Championship at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 23, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Caitlin Clark’s Shoe Style: 2023

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes wears her Nike Kobe 6 Protro Grinch Green shoes to shoot against the Purdue Boilermakers in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Target Center on March 3, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Caitlin Clark’s Shoe Style: 2023

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes wears Nike Kyrie Infinity shoes against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in Bloomington, Indiana.

Caitlin Clark’s Shoe Style: 2022

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes wears black Nike Kyrie shoes with a gold swoosh in the game against the UConn Huskies at Moda Center on Nov. 27, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.

Caitlin Clark’s Shoe Style: 2022

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes wears Nike KD 14 TB “University Gold” shoes at Jersey Mike’s Arena on February 24, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Caitlin Clark’s Shoe Style: 2021

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes wears Nike Kyrie 7 “Brooklyn Beats” shoes to play the Central Michigan Chippewas during the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 21, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.

Caitlin Clark’s Shoe Style: 2021

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes wears Nike Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Think Pink” shoes to play the Michigan State Spartans during the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Caitlin Clark’s Shoe Style: 2021

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes wears Nike KD 13 TB shoes in a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on Feb. 23, 2021 in College Park, Maryland.