Caitlin Clark's rough weekend in the WNBA: What happened?

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark works to regain control of the ball while being defended by Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans on Saturday in Indianapolis. (Doug McSchooler / Associated Press)

Caitlin Clark had a bit of a rough weekend.

On Sunday, the Indiana Fever rookie scored the fewest points and posted the lowest shooting percentage of both her 11-game WNBA career and her four-year career at Iowa during a blowout loss to the New York Liberty.

That came a day after Clark was knocked to the ground by Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter with a hip check away from the ball — a sequence that appeared to draw an enthusiastic response from Sky rookie Angel Reese and later caused some observers to wonder when Clark's teammates will start sticking up for her.

On the bright side, however, the Fever did win that game 71-70 for only their second win of the season. Clark had 11 points while making 36% of her shots (4 for 11) on a night when her team made 39% of its shots while holding Chicago to 41%. Clark also had eight rebounds and six assists.

“I thought earlier this season if we would have shot like this, we wouldn't have won the game because we didn't have that resiliency and we would have let it affect our defensive play," Clark told reporters after the game. “So just proud of us, I thought we were really gritty.”

What happened between Clark and Carter?

After knocking down a jumper to pull the Sky to within 53-49 with 15.8 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Carter approached Clark — who was awaiting the inbound pass from Fever teammate Aliiyah Boston — and gave her a hard bump to the hip.

Clark fell to the floor on the play, which was called as a common foul at the time but upgraded by the WNBA to a flagrant-1 violation the next day.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Clark told reporters of the foul following her team's one-point win. “It is what it is. It’s a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that’s kind of what we did.”

Said Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon in a statement on Monday: "Chennedy got caught up in the heat of the moment in an effort to win the game. She and I have discussed what happened and that it was not appropriate, nor is it what we do or who we are. Chennedy understands that there are better ways to handle situations on the court, and she will learn from this, as we all will."

Who is Carter and what did she say about the Clark incident?

Carter was selected fourth overall by the Atlanta Dream in the 2020 draft but was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team midway through her second season and traded to the Sparks before the 2022 season. She played 24 games for L.A. and was benched for poor conduct before being waived during the following offseason.

After taking a year off from the WNBA, Carter joined the Sky this season and is averaging 12 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists off the bench. Asked by a reporter after the game about her foul on Clark, Carter responded, "I ain't answering no Caitlin Clark questions."

Carter did have a bit to say on social media, though. In response to a Threads post showing video of her refusal to answer questions about Clark, Carter wrote, "& that’s that on that cause beside three point shooting what does she bring to the table man."

On X, one user posted video of the play before Carter's basket and subsequent foul on Clark, which appears to show Clark throwing an elbow toward Carter and Sky forward Isabelle Harrison in the back during a rebound attempt, then appearing to turn and say something to Carter. That post read, "And a little shove in the back......," to which Carter replied, "yeah this the play lol."

What's the story with Reese and Clark?

The two WNBA rookies were rivals in college. Their teams — Clark's Hawkeyes and Reese's Louisiana State Tigers — played in the 2023 NCAA championship game, with LSU claiming a 102-85 victory. Late in the game, Reese was seen waving her hand and pointing to the ring finger in front of Clark, apparently showing the Iowa star where the championship ring would go. Clark reportedly made the same gesture toward an LSU player earlier in the game.

Earlier this year, Clark was drafted No. 1 overall by the Fever while Reese was claimed by the Sky at No. 7 overall. Last month, Reese tweeted, then deleted, a comment that was interpreted as a slam toward Clark and the idea that the WNBA's surge in popularity and the league's decision to allow charter flights for the first time this season can be creditted to Clark alone.

Saturday's game was their first meeting as WNBA players. When Carter fouled Clark, Reese could be seen jumping from her seat on the Sky bench and applauding after Carter's foul on Clark.

"my dawg fasho , got all my teammates," Carter wrote on Threads about Reese's reaction.

Reese also appeared to give Clark an elbow while boxing out during the fourth quarter. Clark fell to the ground on this play as well but has been called out by some fans for exaggerating the impact of the hit.

Reese, who finished the game with eight points and 13 rebounds, was fined $1,000 by the WNBA on Sunday for not making herself available for reporters after the loss to the Fever.

What are others saying?

Matt Barnes, whose 15-season NBA career included four years with the Clippers and two with the Lakers, took to Instagram to call out Clark's teammates for not having their star player's back in such situations.

“I mean, throughout the season, she’s been getting beat up. Hard screens, elbows, knocked down," Barnes said in a video posted Sunday. "It is what it is. She’s not the first, she won’t be the last. My issue and my question is, Where the f--- are her teammates at? Where y’all at? Where are the rest of the Indiana Fever at?

“I’ve seen a couple of girls smirk when she’s got knocked down, half-ass to pick her up. Like, y’all supposed to protect the asset, protect the star. And although this is a team, she’s the star. You always protect your star. I was someone who protected the stars. You f--- with Kobe [Bryant], CP[Chris Paul], Blake [Griffin], list goes on, it’s going to be a problem because you guys are supposed to be a family. And you wonder why you sit at the bottom of the league right now, it’s because y’all don’t protect each other, man."

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green suggested on Instagram that "Indiana better go invest in an enforcer ... FAST!" Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery, a former Iowa basketball player, liked a pair of X posts that expressed the same sentiment.

Carter responded to that notion Sunday with an X post, telling all those who feel that way to "hoop or shut up."

What happened Sunday?

In addition to her poor shooting night, Clark also pulled in just two rebounds while contributing five assists and two steals. She left the game early in the fourth quarter after hurting her left ear while getting bumped on a screen. She went to the locker room a few minutes later, but returned to the bench late in the game.

“I think collectively as a team, we understand who kind of the head of the monster is on that team and we are trying to just make everything tough and difficult,” Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu said after her team's third game agaisnt Indiana this season. “Obviously, they came off a back-to-back, so it’s a little bit tough for them as well. But she’ll figure it out. It’s not that big of a deal to have a game like that.”

Asked about Clark's performance after the game, Fever coach Christie Sides spoke generally about her players' fatigue after opening the season with 11 games in 20 days.

“Their legs were shot. I mean, that’s where everything stems from, your legs, when you shoot the basketball — especially for 3s," Sides said. “They're shot, they're gassed, so everything was a little short.”

The Fever are off until a road game against the Washington Mystics on Friday.

