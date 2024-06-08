Caitlin Clark Likely Won't Play for Team USA at the Paris Olympics—and the Online Debate Is Getting Heated

Caitlin Clark is not headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to multiple reports.

On June 8, an anonymous source shared Team USA's 12-player women's basketball roster with the Associated Press—and Caitlin Clark's name was not on it. Instead, the team reportedly features more seasoned WNBA talent, including five-time gold medalist Diana Taurasi.

Taurasi, who has been criticized for previous statements about this year's rookie class, will reportedly be joined by fellow Olympians A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Brittney Griner, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray. Olympic newcomers Alyssa Thomas, Sabrina Ionescu, and Kahleah Copper will also be included alongside former members of Team USA's 3x3 basketball team Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

Clark's omission from the list comes as a shock to many fans of the superstar rookie, though it's important to note that she was unable to attend the national training camp because it conflicted with the NCAA's Final Four. “People that are on that roster are people that I idolize and have idolized growing up,” Clark said at the time. "Just to be extended a camp invite is something you have to be proud of and celebrate and enjoy.”

Still, many believe the NCAA's all-time scoring leader should have been added to the roster anyway, especially after sinking seven 3-point shots in the Indiana Fever game against the Washington Mystics on June 7. That game sold out all 20,333 seats of Capital One Arena, making it the highest-attended regular season game in WNBA history.

“She just knocked down 7 3s and is the #1 pick but can't even get a bench spot on the USA roster, insane,” one user posted on X.com, receiving 2,500 likes.

Meanwhile, some consider the outrage “insulting,” considering Team USA's stellar record at the Olympics. The team has won gold at the last seven Olympics and have taken home nine gold medals out of 11 total appearances (they won silver in 1976 and bronze in 1992). Two sources told USA Today that another factor considered was “concern over how Clark’s millions of fans would react to what would likely be limited playing time on a stacked roster.”

Sports journalist Jemele Hill has pointed out that Clark will probably benefit from a month-long break. “Honestly, Caitlin Clark not being on this year’s Olympics team is actually a good thing—FOR HER. In the span of weeks, she went from playing college ball, to becoming a professional, to having a grind of schedule," she wrote on X.com. "A multi-week break probably isn’t the worst thing in the world. She will eventually make an Olympic team.”

New WNBA fans following this year's rookie class will be happy to know that Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks will be playing for Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball team alongside Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard, and college basketball star Hailey Van Lith.

“It feels absolutely surreal," Brink said in a tearful video. “I was not expecting this whatsoever, but I’ve worked very hard for this. I love the coaches, the committee, and everything, so I’m just beyond thankful.”

