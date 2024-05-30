Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game: How to watch the Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever tonight

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is now the fastest rookie in WNBA history to record 100 points and 50 assists. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are still having a tough season so far (down 1-7), but Clark is still managing to make history in the league. The star rookie finished her last game against the Los Angeles Sparks with 30 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks in the game. That makes Clark the first first rookie – and only fourth player overall – in WNBA history to record a 30-5-5-3-3 stat line. All that to say, despite a rough start to her rookie season, the Caitlin Clark Effect is still going strong. Next up, tune into Clark and her team taking on the Seattle Storm tonight at 7 p.m. ET, streaming on Prime Video. Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark’s next game? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Storm vs. Fever game tonight.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's next game: Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm:

Stream WNBA games on Amazon Prime Video

Date: Thursday, May 30

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV channel: N/A

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

When is Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season tonight with a home game against the Seattle Storm.

What time is Caitlin Clark's game?

The Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm game tips off at 7 p.m. ET tonight.

Seattle vs. Indiana game channel:

The Storm at Fever game will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm game without cable:

(Amazon) Amazon Prime Video Stream WNBA games on Amazon Prime Video It’s Amazon’s fourth season serving as one of the streaming homes for the WNBA. This year, Amazon Prime Video will stream 21 WNBA games free to all Amazon Prime subscribers. 18 of those games will be on Thursday nights. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day 2024 sale event, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. $15/month at Amazon

Best way to watch WNBA games:

Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of ten channels and streaming platforms this season. If you need help figuring out where you can stream Caitlin Clark's next game, or follow your favorite WNBA team this season, Yahoo Sports has you covered. Here are just a few of our top picks for ways to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For more ways to watch, check out our WNBA streaming guide.

