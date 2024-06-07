Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game: How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics tonight

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Caitlin Clark is back on the court tonight. Clark has had a rough start to her first WNBA season shortly after playing the best NCAA season of her career. But the Caitlin Clark Effect is still going strong. So next up, tune into Clark and her team taking on the Washington Mystics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Ion (and streaming on League Pass). Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark’s next game? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Fever vs. Mystics game tonight.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's next game: Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics:

Fubo TV Get Ion, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network and NBA TV Try free at Fubo

Date: Friday, June 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV channel: Ion

Streaming: WNBA League Pass, Fubo, DirecTV, Amazon's Freevee

When is Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season tonight with a game against the Washington Mystics.

What time is Caitlin Clark's game?

The Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight.

Washington vs. Indiana game channel:

The Fever at Mystics game will air on Ion and stream on WNBA League Pass.

How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game without cable:

(Photo: Freevee) Freevee Watch WNBA games free on Freevee The Ion channel is currently available to stream totally free on Amazon's free streaming service, Freevee. This ad-supported, totally free streaming platform also offers popular titles like Mad Men and the Freevee original Jury Duty. Freevee is available through Amazon Prime Video and as its own stand-alone app. $0 at Amazon

(Photo: Fubo) Fubo TV Watch (almost) every WNBA game: Get Ion, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and NBA TV AT $90/month, Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. The live-TV streaming service is definitely one of the priciest options on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. And yes, the platform offers a free trial period. Try free at Fubo

DirecTV Choice Watch Ion, ESPN, ABC, CBS, ESPN2, NBA TV Try free at DirecTV

Best way to watch WNBA games:

Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of ten channels and streaming platforms this season. If you need help figuring out where you can stream Caitlin Clark's next game, or follow your favorite WNBA team this season, Yahoo Sports has you covered. Here are just a few of our top picks for ways to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For more ways to watch, check out our WNBA streaming guide.

Fubo TV Watch (almost) every WNBA game: Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Ion and NBA TV Try free at Fubo

DirecTV Choice Watch ESPN, ABC, CBS, Ion, ESPN2, NBA TV Try free at DirecTV