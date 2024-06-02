Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game: How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty tonight

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are still having a tough season so far (down 1-8), but Clark is still managing to make history in the league. Despite a rough start to her rookie season, the Caitlin Clark Effect is still going strong. Next up, tune into Clark and her team taking on the New York Liberty yet again. The Fever have lost to the Liberty twice already this season. Will Clark's luck change? The Fever at Liberty game tips off tonight at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV and WNBA League Pass. Here’s what you need to know ahead of Caitlin Clark's next game.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's next game: Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty:

Fubo TV Watch (almost) every WNBA game: Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Ion and NBA TV Try free at Fubo

Date: Sunday, June 2

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Barclay Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV channel: NBA TV

Streaming: WNBA League Pass, Fubo, DirecTV

When is Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season tonight with an away game against the New York Liberty.

What time is Caitlin Clark's game?

The Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game tips off at 7 p.m. ET today.

New York vs. Indiana game channel:

The Liberty at Fever game will air on NBA TV and stream on WNBA League Pass.

How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game without cable:

Fubo TV Watch (almost) every WNBA game: Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Ion and NBA TV AT $90/month, Fubo TV's Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. The live-TV streaming service is definitely one of the priciest options on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period.

DirecTV Choice Watch ESPN, ABC, CBS, Ion, ESPN2, NBA TV Try free at DirecTV

(Photo: WNBA League Pass) WNBA League Pass With WNBA League Pass, you can stream out-of-market WNBA games (certain national exclusions and local blackouts apply), get access to full-length and condensed replays of every game, rewatch hundreds of past classic games and use the platform’s live game DVR. WNBA League Pass is only $35 for the season, but you can also buy a pass for a single game for $3 per game, a great option if you only need the service to stream one of your favorite team’s games this season. $35 for the season at WNBA

Best way to watch WNBA games:

Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of ten channels and streaming platforms this season. If you need help figuring out where you can stream Caitlin Clark's next game, or follow your favorite WNBA team this season, Yahoo Sports has you covered. Here are just a few of our top picks for ways to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For more ways to watch, check out our WNBA streaming guide.

