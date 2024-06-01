Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game: How to watch the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever today

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are still having a tough season so far (down 1-8), but Clark is managing to make history in the league. The star rookie finished her last game against the Los Angeles Sparks with 30 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks in the game. That makes Clark the first rookie – and only fourth player overall – in WNBA history to record a 30-5-5-3-3 stat line. All that is to say, despite a rough start to her rookie season, the Caitlin Clark Effect is still going strong. Next up, tune into Clark and her team taking on the Chicago Sky this afternoon at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.. Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark’s next game? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Sky vs. Fever game today.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's next game: Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky:

Date: Saturday, June 1

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV

When is Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season today with a home game against the Chicago Sky.

What time is Caitlin Clark's game?

The Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game tips off at 12 p.m. ET today.

Chicago vs. Indiana game channel:

The Sky at Fever game will air on ESPN. Notably, the game will not be available to stream on ESPN+, so you'll need live ESPN to tune in.

How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game without cable:

Best way to watch WNBA games:

Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of ten channels and streaming platforms this season. If you need help figuring out where you can stream Caitlin Clark's next game, or follow your favorite WNBA team this season, Yahoo Sports has you covered. Here are just a few of our top picks for ways to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For more ways to watch, check out our WNBA streaming guide.

