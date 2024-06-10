Caitlin Clark's next game: How to watch Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun on Monday

Caitlin Clark's skills were fully displayed on Friday night when Indiana Fever visited the Washington Mystics. In front of 20,333 fans at the Capital One Arena, the largest WNBA crowd since 2007.

Clark tied a career-high with 30 points in the 85-83 victory over the still winless Mystics as the Fever improved to 3-9 on the season. But it won't get any easier as the Fever hit the road to face the Connecticut Sun.

The teams faced off in the season opener on May 15, with Connecticut scoring a decisive home 92-71 victory. Clark had 20 points in her WNBA debut but also turned the ball over 10 times.

The Sun also will be looking to be back in the win column after suffering their first loss of the season to the New York Liberty on Saturday.

Head coach Christie Sides and Caitlin Clark celebrate after a 85-83 victory against the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena.

When is Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game?

Date: Monday, June 10

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

How to watch Catilin Clark and Fever vs. Sun

TV: NBA TV

In addition to local TV markets, the Fever-Sun game will also be available on demand upon its conclusion on WNBA League Pass. Fans can get the WNBA League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

Caitlin Clark stats last game

In Friday night's game against the Washington Mystics, Clark tied the WNBA rookie record for 3-pointers in a game, nailing seven from beyond the arc. She finished with 30 points (tying a career-high), eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, but also had eight of the Fever's 15 turnovers in the 85-83 victory.

Clark is averaging 16.8 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds this season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun: How to watch game