Caitlin Clark's next game: How to watch Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics on Friday

Coming off a season-low 3 points in a blowout loss to the New York Liberty, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will look to rebound (and score and everything else) Friday night against the cellar-dwelling Washington Mystics.

The game, originally scheduled at Washington's 4,200-seat Entertainment & Sports Arena, has been moved to Capital One Arena, the 20,356-seat home of the NBA's Washington Wizards. The game is sold out.

It will be the first game since Sunday for the Fever (2-9), who have slogged through a brutal early-season schedule that's seen them play 11 games in 20 days.

The grueling pace may be taking an especially heavy toll on Clark, who has seemingly been the target of overly physical play by opponents as she leads all WNBA rookies in minutes played. All of this has come following a lengthy college season at Iowa that ended in the NCAA tournament championship game, a little over a month before the start of the WNBA regular season.

Caitlin Clark is just the second rookie in WNBA history to score 150-plus points, grab 50-plus rebounds and hand out 50-plus assists in her first 10 games as a pro

When is Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game?

Date: Friday, June 7

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch Catilin Clark and Fever vs. Mystics

TV: ION

In addition to local TV markets, the Fever-Mystics game will also be available on demand upon its conclusion on WNBA League Pass. Fans can get the WNBA League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

Caitlin Clark stats last game

Clark had the worst game of her brief professional career on Sunday, scoring just three points, collecting two rebounds and dishing out five assists in the Fever's 104-68 loss to the Liberty.

Through 11 games, Clark is averaging 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics: How to watch game