Caitlin Clark's next game: Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics on Wednesday

The Indiana Fever (5-10) will look to extend their winning streak to three when they host the Washington Mystics (2-12) on Wednesday night.

Rookie point guard Caitlin Clark may have played her best game of the season in Sunday's 91-83 victory over the Chicago Sky. Clark led all scorers with 23 points, adding eight rebounds and nine assists in the win, despite taking a hard foul from college rival Angel Reese on a drive to the basket during the third quarter.

Although Reese was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul on the play, Clark downplayed the severity after the game. "It's just part of basketball," she said. "Trying to make a play on the ball, get the block. I mean, it happens."

The Fever won the season's first matchup against the Mystics, 85-83 in Washington on June 7.

Indiana's Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates a basket during the first half against the Chicago Sky.

When is Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game?

Date: Wednesday, June 19

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Caitlin Clark and Fever vs. Mystics

TV: NBA TV

Monumental Sports Network will also carry the game live for cable subscribers in the Washington, D.C., area. In addition to local TV markets, the Fever-Mystics game will also be available on demand upon its conclusion on WNBA League Pass. Fans can get the WNBA League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

Caitlin Clark stats

Caitlin Clark scored 23 points, pulled down eight rebounds, handed out nine assists and blocked two shots in Sunday's victory over Chicago.

Through 15 games, the rookie from Iowa is averaging a team-high 16.1 points, plus 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

