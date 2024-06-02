Caitlin Clark's impact? Fever surpass 2023 home attendance mark after only five games

Caitlin Clark's impact on the Indiana Fever has been evident from the start.

Attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, or wherever Clark and the Fever go, has been up this season in the WNBA. In just the fifth home game for Indiana in 2024, the Fever on Saturday surpassed last year's attendance of 20 games.

Remarkable numbers shown by @espn on the #CaitlinClark effect on @IndianaFever attendance. This does not include today’s attendance, which will put the #Fever home attendance in 5 games this year above all of last season in 20 games. pic.twitter.com/aQwJcgtXn9 — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) June 1, 2024

According to ESPN during Saturday's broadcast against the Chicago Sky, the total home attendance for the Fever last season was 81,336 (20 games). In the first four home games, Indiana had 65,583 fans. The game against the Sky was another sellout of 17,274 to push Indiana's total to 82,857.

Indiana's average attendance this season is 15,564. That mark is the most in the WNBA. Seven of the Fever's nine games in 2024 have been sellouts.

