Caitlin Clark's Historic Achievement Last Seen with Michael Jordan

Caitlin Clark continues to make history.

The Indiana Fever guard has signed a multiyear deal with Wilson to release a line of signature basketballs, making her the first female athlete to sign such a deal, according to a May 21 press release. That's not all: No player in NBA or WNBA history has received a deal like this since Michael Jordan signed one with Wilson back in 1984 during his debut season. And obviously, Caitlin is thrilled.

"Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far," she said in a statement, "and I couldn't be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them."

She added, "It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes."

With her new deal, Caitlin will partner with Wilson on releasing three limited-edition basketball designs to commemorate her first season, each inspired by Caitlin's incredible sports journey. The gold and white basketballs will be available for purchase starting May 28—although fans do have to enter a contest for their chance to purchase.

And despite a bumpy start to her first WNBA season—the Indiana Fever have yet to win a game this year—the 22-year-old continues to dominate, leading her team in points scored across their past four games with an average of 17 points per game, including making 100% of her free throws.

And it's no wonder, as Caitlin was the No. 1 overall pick for the WNBA and made history as NCAA Division I basketball's overall top scorer (for men and women) in March. And to hear the University of Iowa alum tell it, she could not be happier to be part of the Indiana Fever.

"This is a dream come true," she said in her first press conference with the team last month. "I can't think of a better place for myself to start my career, a place that loves basketball, supports women's basketball and an organization that really does things the right way and has a championship pedigree."

