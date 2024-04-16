Caitlin Clarks goes No. 1 overall to Indiana during 2024 WNBA draft

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Caitlin Clark went No. 1 overall pick Monday night during the 2024 WNBA draft headed to the Indiana Fever.

Clark closed out her college career playing for Iowa where she totaled 3,951 points during her four years as a Hawkeye.

The Des Moines, IA native averaged 28.8 points a game as well as 37.% from the 3-point line.

Clark will play under Christie Sides in Indianapolis and joins an already talented roster.

