Caitlin Clark: As WNBA upgrades foul on Fever star to a flagrant, Indiana GM calls on league to clean up ‘targeting actions’

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter has been at the center of a social media firestorm for her off-ball foul against Caitlin Clark in the third quarter of the game against Indiana Fever Saturday.

Many critics argue that Carter appeared to go out of her way to throw her hip and shoulder into Clark, whose back was turned and who tumbled to the ground after the foul.

A day later, the WNBA upgraded the foul called against Carter to a Flagrant 1, which the league defines as “unnecessary and/or excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent.”

Clark’s Fever team went on to defeat the Sky 71-70 in the hard-fought game.

Afterwards Carter refused to address the foul, telling reporters: “I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions.”

Fever’s general manager Lin Dunn posted on X, suggesting there’s a “difference between tough defense and unnecessary — targeting actions!”

“It needs to stop! The league needs to “ cleanup” the crap! That’s NOT who this league is!! continued Dunn on X.

CNN has contacted the WNBA for comment.

For her part, Clark said of the foul in her postgame media conference: “It is what it is. I feel like I’m just at the point where you accept it and don’t retaliate. Just let them hit you, be what it is, don’t let it get inside your head and know it’s coming.

“I think at this point I know I’m going to take a couple of hard shots a game and that’s what it is. I’m trying not to let it bother me and just stay in the game and stay in what’s important because usually it’s the second person that gets caught if you retaliate.

Clark hits the floor after Carter's off-ball foul on the Fever guard. - Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire/AP

“So I’m just trying to stay in the game and focus on my team and focus on what’s important.”

However, Fever coach Christie Sides later took to social media to demand the WNBA take action over the “unacceptable” situation.

Carter’s teammate Angel Reese, who was seen clapping and hugging Carter after the foul, was fined $1,000 by the WNBA for refusing to make herself available to the media following the game, the league also announced Sunday.

The Sky organization was also fined $5,000 for failing to ensure that all players comply with league media policies.

CNN has contacted Chicago Sky for comment.

The Fever fell to 2-9 on the season after a 104-68 loss to the New York Liberty on Sunday. Clark, who was 1-for-10 shooting, finished with three points.

