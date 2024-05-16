Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Debut Draws Record Cable Rating

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever heads for the net as DiJonai Carrington #21 of the Connecticut Sun defends in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 14, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. .

ESPN2’s May 14 telecast of the opening-night Indiana Fever-Connecticut Sun WNBA game, featuring the pro debut of college basketball sensation Caitlin Clark, drew 2.1 million viewers — making it the most-watched WNBA game on cable ever.

The game, in which Clark scored 20 points in a losing effort, was also the most-watched WNBA game since NBC drew 2.4 million viewers for its Memorial Day 2001 telecast, according to SportsMedia Watch.

The game was the third most watched live sports event Tuesday night behind TNT’s two NBA playoffs telecasts, including Game 5 of the Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks Eastern Conference semifinal (4.8 million viewers) and Game 5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves-Denver Nuggets Western Conference semifinal (4.5 million), according to SportsMedia Watch.

Clark has been a major ratings draw for women’s basketball so far this year. ABC and ESPN set a women’s college basketball ratings record by drawing 18.9 million viewers for their simulcast of the April 7 NCAA championship game, in which Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

ESPN’s April 15 WNBA draft telecast featuring Clark, selected by the Fever with the first overall draft pick, averaged a record 2.4 million viewers.

Prime Video will stream Clark’s home opener on Thursday (May 16), as Indiana faces the New York Liberty.