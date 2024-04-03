Caitlin Clark wins 2024 Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year trophy in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The winner of the 2024 Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year trophy was announced Wednesday afternoon at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

For the second straight year, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark won the award It’s been a banner season for Clark. She earned her third consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year award earlier this season. She became the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer in college basketball history last month as well as becoming the first Division 1 player to record over 1,000-plus points in consecutive seasons.

The Iowa superstar leads the nation in scoring at 31.9 points per game. with 8.9 assists per game.

That was just one of the awards — named in honor of the inventor of basketball and given out by the Atlanta Tipoff Club annually to some of the best in college basketball — announced Wednesday.

The committee also named the winners for the Women’s College Coach of the Year, South Carolina’s Dawn Staley, and the Women’s Defensive Player of the Year, Stanford’s Cameron Brink.

WJW photo

WJW photo

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after Iowa defeated LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

For the Player of the Year award, Clark beat out Brink, UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Southern California freshman JuJu Watkins.

Clark and the No. 1 Hawkeyes are set to play No. 3 UConn in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Women’s Final Four Friday at 9 pm. No 3 NC State and No. 1 South Carolina will play in the other national semifinal game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 pm Friday.

