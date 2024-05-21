What Caitlin Clark’s new Wilson deal has to do with Michael Jordan

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives up court in a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Indianapolis. | Michael Conroy

Basketball fans can now own their own Caitlin Clark-themed basketball.

Clark has signed a deal with Wilson, the company announced Tuesday.

The Indiana Fever guard joins Michael Jordan as the only athletes to have their own collection with Wilson, according to ESPN. Like Jordan, Clark’s deal comes at the beginning of the first season of her professional basketball career.

“Wilson is made to celebrate the most iconic moments in sport, and we have always aligned ourselves with trailblazers who break boundaries and write their own story,” Amanda Lamb, Wilson’s head of global brand, said in a press release. “Caitlin Clark is not just a record-setting athlete, but a cultural icon who has had a profound impact on the game. We couldn’t be prouder to join forces with her to continue innovating basketball both on and off the court.”

What did Caitlin Clark say about her Wilson deal?

The first product drop of the deal is a collection of three Clark-themed basketballs. The white and gold basketballs are engraved with Clark’s name and three different silhouettes of her from her college career at the University of Iowa.

“Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them,” Clark said in the press release. “It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes.”

As part of her deal with Wilson, Clark “will test, advise and provide feedback on a range of Wilson basketball products,” per the press release.

She told Boardroom how special this opportunity is.

“I think it is super special, and it’s been fun for me,” Clark told Boardroom. “I feel like I was just that young kid who had those basketballs that I would store in the garage. I’m just very lucky and fortunate to partner with Wilson to create something that everyone can enjoy. It connects with a lot of generations, and it’ll be fun to see kids walking around holding them.”

How to purchase a Caitlin Clark Wilson basketball

Fans must register on Wilson.com and enter into a drawing for a chance to buy something from the first drop of the collection. Registration for the drawing starts on Tuesday and closes on Monday, May 27, at 9 p.m. MDT.

Wilson will notify the lucky fans selected in the drawing on May 28.