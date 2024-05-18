Caitlin Clark vs NY Liberty in Brooklyn: How to get tickets, plus TV info and prediction

The New York Liberty (2-0, 1st in WNBA) look to stay unbeaten as they host the Indiana Fever (0-2, last in WNBA) in their home opener on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Barclays Center.

In the first meeting on Thursday night, it was all Liberty from the jump. New York's Breanna Stewart -- the WNBA's reigning MVP and five-time All-Star -- double-double (31 points and 10 rebounds) led to a 102-66 thrashing of No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark and the Fever.

While Indiana was able to trim the Liberty's lead to 67-56 going into the 4th quarter, New York dominated both sides of the ball in the final frame, as the team outscored the Fever 35-10 in the final 10 minutes of action.

Even though Clark was efficient in other ways than scoring (seven rebounds, six assists and a block), she continued to struggle shooting the ball to start her rookie campaign, finishing 2-of-8 from the field and failed to connect on six of seven three-point attempts.

Can the Liberty, last year's runner-up, continue to contain Clark and the Fever in their second matchup in three days? Here's where to get last minute tickets, how to watch/stream, the betting odds and our prediction on who will emerge victorious in this Saturday matinee in Brooklyn:

How to get Liberty tickets for Saturday vs. Fever

If you want to see the rematch in person this afternoon, you're in luck as there's still tickets available before tip-off.

Here are the current cheapest price for two tickets to see the Liberty and Fever face off at the Barclays Center:

StubHub: Starting at $103 (including taxes and fees) in Section 211, Row 17

SeatGeek: Starting at $113.64 (including taxes and fees) in Section 225, Row 10

What channel is Liberty vs. Fever on?

This will be the first of four Saturday matinee matchups for the Liberty this season that is aired on ABC. The other three are as follows:

Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m.: vs. Connecticut Sun

Saturday, June 15 at 3 p.m.: at Las Vegas Aces

Saturday, July 13 at 1 p.m.: at Chicago Sky

How can I stream Liberty vs. Fever on Saturday?

With this game broadcasting on ABC, the top streaming option would be ESPN+ if you do not have cable. If you don't have access to ESPN's streaming site, there's always the option of FuboTV, where they offer a free trial for those that are new subscribers to the service.

When do the Liberty play Clark, Fever again this season?

With these two franchises already playing twice in the first three games of the regular season, they only have two matchups against one another for the remainder of the year.

The Liberty will host the Fever again just over two weeks from now on June 2 at 7 p.m. The final meeting prior to the playoffs will be on July 6 in Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever prediction

Yes, the Fever had a porous first half which led to a 17-point halftime deficit on their home court. Outside of a solid third quarter effort (outscored Liberty 25-19), this could have been an even bigger blowout.

Indiana has also lost by 20+ points in each of its first two games while on the other hand, New York has won back-to-back road contests to begin the regular season.

I'm expecting the Fever to finally get in a rhythm at the Barclays Center on Saturday, but ultimately fall short of pulling off the upset as the Liberty win their home opener, remaining undefeated at 3-0 in the early stages of this season.

Prediction: Liberty 92, Fever 83

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Caitlin Clark: Tickets for NY Liberty vs. Indiana Fever and how to watch