Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: Fever-Sky tickets most expensive in WNBA history

The rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has carried over to the WNBA. The hype around their next matchup is resulting in record ticket prices.

The average purchase price of a ticket for the Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky game on Sunday is $271 on TickPick, making it the most expensive WNBA game on record, according to the ticket marketplace. The get-in price for the game on TickPick is $231 as of Thursday evening. Sunday's contest is four times more expensive than the get-in price of $57 for their last matchup in Indianapolis less than a week ago.

While this will be the third time the Fever and Sky will meet this season, it is the first time the two teams will play in Chicago at Wintrust Arena. The first two matchups, both Fever wins, were in Indianapolis.

The average purchase price of a ticket for their first game this season was $122, while the second game was $124.

Angel Reese reacts after fouling Caitlin Clark during their June 16 game.

Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese history

Tickets to see Clark and the Fever have been among the most expensive tickets this season and have reached historic levels, but the upcoming matchup is another edition of Clark vs. Reese. The two have become synonymous with each other since the 2023 women's basketball national championship game, which saw Reese's LSU team beat Clark's Iowa team — with Reese's celebration going viral. In 2024, Iowa beat LSU to advance to the Final Four in what was then the most-watched women's basketball game ever.

In the first matchup between Indiana and Chicago this season, the Fever's win was overshadowed by the hard shove Clark took from Chicago's Chennedy Carter, which was met with backlash for how the Sky and Carter handled the incident.

When the two teams met on Sunday, Reese was assessed a flagrant foul after an official review for hitting Clark in the head on a drive to the basket. Clark didn't say anything negative about the play and Reese downplayed the foul — and made a comment that appeared to be a dig at Clark.

"Going back and looking at the film, I've seen a lot of calls that weren't made," Reese said. "I guess some people got a special whistle."

Indiana is currently riding a three-game winning streak heading into the matchup with Chicago, and the teams are tied for eighth place in the WNBA standings. The rookies have lived up to the hype, with Clark leading the first-year players in several statistical categories while Reese set the WNBA rookie record for most consecutive double-doubles.

Top 10 most expensive WNBA games this season

These are the most expensive ticket prices for the WNBA this season by average purchase price, per TickPick, as of Thursday. Some games on this list haven't been played yet.

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky (June 23): $271 Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx (Aug. 24): $252 Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx (July 14): $235 Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics (June 14): $235 Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury (June 30): $216 Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings (July 17): $187 Indiana Fever at New York Liberty (May 18): $171 Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics (June 29): $166 Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty (Sep. 8): $163 Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings (Sep. 1): $159

