Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: How to watch Fever vs. Sky on Saturday

Perhaps the most anticipated matchup of this young WNBA season is Saturday when the Indiana Fever takes on the Chicago Sky in a league Commissioner's Cup game.

Of course, the Fever features rookie Caitlin Clark, who has filled arenas no matter where she plays. The Sky have their own rookie sensation in Angel Reese, who is averaging 11 points and 8.2 rebounds.

It has been a nightmare start for the Fever, who have lost seven of their first eight games. They are next to last in scoring offense and opponents' field goal percentage and dead last in defense efficiency, giving up 113.5 points per 100 possessions, by far the worst in the league.

Here's everything you need to know about Caitlin Clark and the Fever taking on the Sky on Saturday:

When is Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky?

Date: Saturday, June 1

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

All eyes will be on Clark and Sky rookie forward Angel Reese. The two battled in college when Reese was at LSU, and Clark was at Iowa. Reese got the best of Clark and the Hawkeyes in the 2023 National Championship game, but Iowa got payback this season, ousting the Tigers in the Eight Elite on their way back to the title game.

How to watch Caitlin Clark and Fever vs. Sky

TV: ESPN

Commentators: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst)

Live stream: WatchESPN

The game will also be available on the WatchESPN app. The game will be available to view on demand on WNBA League Pass after it concludes.

Caitlin Clark stats last game

Clark scores 20 points, going 6-17 from the field while playing all 40 minutes in a 103-88 home loss to the Seattle Storm. Clark hit three 3-pointers, with nine assists and three rebounds, but also turned the ball over seven times. She is averaging 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky: How to watch WNBA game