Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky on Sunday

For the second time this season, two of the WNBA's most high-profile rookies will square off when the Indiana Fever takes on the Chicago Sky.

As usual, all eyes will be on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese as the Fever embark on the second game of a three-game homestand.

The last time these two teams met on June 1 in Indianapolis, the Fever came away with a 71-70 victory. The win was overshadowed by Sky guard Chennedy Carter knocking Clark to the ground in the third quarter, drawing praise from her teammates and officials calling an off-the-ball foul.

The league assessed Carter with a Flagrant One foul after the game.

Clark finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, and Reese had eight points and 13 rebounds.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after her third foul against the Connecticut Sun in the second quarter at Mohegan Sun Arena.

When is Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game?

Date: Sunday, June 16

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Caitlin Clark and Fever vs. Sky

Caitlin Clark stats last game

Clark scored seven points on 3-11 shooting from the field in a 91-84 victory over the Atlanta Dream on June 13. Clark also had six assists, four rebounds, and seven turnovers. She is averaging 15.6 points, 6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds a game this season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky: How to watch